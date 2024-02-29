All the Londoners nominated for BRIT Awards this weekend

The ceremony is back this weekend for its 43rd edition – and 20 locals are up for awards

The BRITs have brought us many iconic moments over the years, from Jarvis Cocker protesting Michael Jackson and the time Madonna fell off the stage to Sam Smith’s, erm, interesting outfit choice last year. But at its core the BRITs ceremony is a brilliant celebration of British music, packed with amazing performances.

And this year’s ceremony looks like it’ll be no different. Taking place this Saturday, March 2 at the O2, the 2024 BRITs will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Roman Kemp and Maya Jama. Performances by the likes of Kylie and Jungle are on the programme, and you can take a look at our guide to the ceremony right here.

So, who will we at Time Out be backing? Well, 20 brilliant artists from across London have been nominated, from worldwide pop icon Dua Lipa and legendary rapper Stormzy to newer stars like RAYE and Olivia Dean. Without further ado, here are all the Londonders nominated at the Brit Awards 2024.

All the Londoners nominated at the BRIT Awards 2024

North London

Little Simz (from Islington)

Album of the Year (NO THANK YOU)

Artist of the Year

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Read Time Out’s cover feature with Little Simz here.

Blur (founded in Camden)

Album of the Year (The Ballad of Darren)

Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Headie One (from Tottenham)

Group of the Year (with K-Trap)

CASISDEAD (from Tottenham)

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

South London

RAYE (from Croydon)

Album of the Year (My 21st Century Blues)

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year (Prada, Escapism)

Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act

Here is Time Out’s interview with RAYE.

Dave (from Brixton)

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year (Sprinter)

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Fred Again (from Balham)

Artist of the Year

Dance Act

Jessie Ware (from Clapham)

Artist of the Year

Read Jessie Ware’s Time Out cover feature here.

Stormzy (from Croydon)

Song of the Year (Firebabe)

The Last Dinner Party (founded in Brixton)

Rising Star

Yussef Dayes (from Lewisham)

Best New Artist

Alternative/Rock Act

Romy (from Wandsworth)

Dance Act

K-Trap (from Gipsy Hill)

Group of the Year (with Headie One)

East London

J Hus (from Stratford)

Album of the Year (Beautiful and Brutal)

Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (Who Told You)

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Olivia Dean (from Walthamstow)

Artist of the Year

Best New Artist

Pop Act

Have a look at Olivia Dean’s Time Out cover feature here.

Rudimental (from Hackney)

Song of the Year (Dancing is Healing)

West London

Dua Lipa (from West Hampstead)

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year (Dance the Night Away)

Pop Act

Arlo Parks (from Hammersmith)

Artist of the Year

Central Cee (from Ladbroke Grove)

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year (Let Go, Sprinter)

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Cleo Sol (from Ladbroke Grove)

R&B Act

For more info about all the nominees, tickets and the history of the ceremony itself, you can have a browse of the BRITs official webpage here.

