The BRIT Awards have given us plenty of memorable moments over the years. There was Stormzy calling out Theresa May’s inaction over Grenfell. There was Geri’s Union Jack dress and Alex Turner’s bizarre ‘rock ’n’ roll’ speech. There was Adele’s mic getting cut off, Kanye’s entire performance being muted and the time (who could forget?) when Madonna absolutely stacked it down some stairs. Oh, and the time Jarvis did a one-man stage invasion during a creepy Michael Jackson performance.

But as fun as all those iconic moments were, most of us had to watch all them on the telly instead of actually being right there in the room, mixing with the UK music industry elite. Not any more, though, because this February, we Londoners have a chance to experience our own unforgettable BRITs moments live in the flesh at a series of charity gigs around the city.

BRIT nominees past and present will be performing at intimate London venues like Omeara, Lafayette, EartH and The Troxy to raise funds for War Child, a charity which supports children in wartorn parts of the world. There are nine gigs in total, with Anne-Marie, Bastille, Joy Crookes, Maisie Peters, Becky Hill, Fontaines DC, Mimi Webb, Craig David’s TS5 and Damon Albarn all performing between February 1 and 20.

And to be in with a chance of bagging tickets to your chosen show, all you have to do is donate a fiver to the charity’s stellar work via the competition website. You can enter as many times as you like, too, safe in the knowledge that even if you don’t secure a spot at the coveted shows, your money will still be going to a brilliant cause.

Already workshopping an iconic outfit to rival Geri’s tea-towel number? Get those donations in ASAP, then, because the draw ends this Sunday, January 23. Start planning your acceptance speech.

Time Out cover stars AJ Tracey and Little Simz are both nominated in 2022.