British Airways is increasing its number of flights from London to Brazil and Argentina

In brilliant news for wayward uni grads looking to ‘find themselves’, it’s soon going to be easier than ever to travel from the UK to South America.

British Airways (BA) has announced that from this October it will be increasing its number of flights between London Heathrow and various places in Argentina and Brazil. The British carrier will be increasing services to São Paulo, going from seven to 10 times a week, as well as upgrading the services to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

The new jet models are bigger and better, which will make the near 12-hour flight much comfortable and increase capacity on the journey. Those flights also currently operate once a day out of London Heathrow, and can cost as little as £430 one-way if you get in at the right time.

BA said: ‘We know there is growing demand for travel between the UK, Brazil and Argentina and we are confident that both business and leisure customers will enjoy these improvements.

‘These improvements mark British Airways’ commitment to providing premium British service and connectivity to customers travelling between the UK, Brazil, Argentina.’

You can book your flights to Brazil or Argentina here. Enjoy exploring!

