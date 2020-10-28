Didn’t order a fire pit for your tiny garden before all stocks ran out? You can warm your cockles in south London instead, as Brixton Courtyard has gone for flames in its revamp for the winter months – and that includes those red-hot wish list items, fire pits. The outdoor space at Brixton Jamm that was throwing parties all summer under social distancing is back with cover from the elements, patio heaters and even a ‘winter beach area’.

Similarly scorching is the line-up of DJs set to take over for the colder season. The likes of Hot Chip, Or:la, Craig Charles, Matthew Herbert, Crazy P, Kornél Kovács, Krafty Kuts and Auntie Flo are on the bill for November and December, headlining Brixton Courtyard’s Socially Distanced Socials. The idea is you book a group table for up to six people (in line with current Tier 2 rules) and enjoy the beats from the comfort of your seat. Just no dancing, okay?!

Photograph: Jake Philip Davis

The winter will also see a new residency from Only Jerkin’, cooking up their signature Caribbean-influenced eats as well as a Christmas feast featuring grilled ‘jerky’ with sweet potato wedges, rice and pea, fried dumplin’ and plantain. It’ll pair pretty nicely with Reggae Brunches, Sunday sessions taking over the outdoor ‘beach’ and starring Channel One Soundsystem.

To see the whole winter line-up and book a table, visit here.

Read all about how Brixton Courtyard brought clubbing back to London (kind of).

On the hunt for more cosy socialising? Check out these toasty outdoor spaces for drinking and dining this autumn.