Outdoor drinking and dining spots in London cosy enough for autumn

With the return of hospitality venues in July, we all took to the pavements, rooftops, gardens and terraces of London’s bars and restaurants. The great outdoors was deemed the safest space for socialising and the weather was, for once, pretty decent. Now, it’s not quite so balmy. But with London going into Tier 2, about the only way you’ll see anybody beyond your household and/or bubble this autumn is by meeting up in the great outdoors. So wrap up warm and head to one of these cosy outdoor dining and drinking spots in London, where you won’t even notice the chill thanks to autumn leaves, warm candlelight and – praise be – patio heaters.