Bromley is getting an art deco Picturehouse Cinema – and you can get your name on the wall

London’s most south-easterly borough is getting a six-screen cinema, showing the best of arthouse film with a sprinkling of big-hitting blockbusters for good measure.

Picturehouse Cinemas are currently renovating the 1930s art deco building, formerly a Cineworld, at 242 High Street. The structure was designed by English architect George Coles, famed for his many modernist cinema designs (the Troxy in Stepney and Islington’s Carlton Cinema, which is now some kind of conference centre) and at one time, the original single-screen cinema was an important part of Bromley’s cultural offering with a whopping 1,492 seats!

Not only is Picturehouse promising to reinstate some of the buildings historic features, such as the original rubber floor to the lobby and art deco lights, but they are keen to get Bromley’s residents in on the refurbishments. The first 2,000 people of the borough to buy memberships to the cinema will get their name on the Founder Members’ Wall. Pretty cool, eh?

So if you want to get your name in lights (and on plaster) then you better pledge sixty-two of your Great British Pounds (the price of a single membership) sharpish, a reasonable sum for a lasting piece of Bromley's cinematic history.

