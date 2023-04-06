Brown’s Covent Garden reveals its rather ravishing refurb for its fiftieth anniversary

It’s official: Brown’s is back and more beautiful than ever

The new and beautiful art-deco dining room at the Covent Garden branch

The high-class restaurant located in the heart of London’s Theatreland is back – and yes, it is with a bang, a gorgeously decorated and delicious one at that.

The Brasserie, which resides in the beautiful listed Westminster County Court building in Covent Garden, reopened on April 4, welcoming back its customers after undergoing a hefty £2.5 million refurbishment.

Timed to celebrate the brand’s fiftieth birthday, the renovation has transformed the grade II-listed building into a gorgeous contemporary eatery that is definitely the perfect spot for foodies and influencers alike to snap their pics and hashtag #foodporn.

Browns Covent Garden PR Art deco dining room with orange tub chairs and gold lighting

The main dining room, now showcasing an oh-so-Instagrammable art deco vibe, features furnishings such as luscious tub chairs in hues of deep blood-orange, a dark-wood bar and white gold lighting fixtures, all complemented by a colour palette of calming blues and blush pinks.

You’ll also spot black-and-white photos of the establishment in its heyday, dotted around the walls and pillars of the restaurant, paying tribute to the old court building that it once was. How lovely!

There are other historic features such as the county court cells serving as a wine cellar, and the original courtroom and Judge chambers now make for unique private dining rooms.

Browns Covent Garden PR The new dark-wood bar at Browns Covent Garden

To go with the glow-up, Brown’s also has a brand new spring menu and a swanky West End whisky joint in the form of the Spey Bar.

And if things couldn’t get any better, the Spey Bar has curated a special cocktail list for the occasion, celebrating with a touch of nostalgia and a boozy trip down memory lane with zesty tipples such as Lemon Bon Bon Bellinis and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Highballs.

If you fancy popping into the new-look Brown’s (we know we will), then you can find the details here.

Brown’s, 82-84 St Martin’s Lane, WC2N 4AG.

