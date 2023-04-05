Legendary boozer The Prince of Peckham is opening a second venue

The Queen of the South is coming to Tulse Hill this spring

Legendary south London watering hole (and top pulling pub) The Prince of Peckham is opening a second boozer. Instead of facing the queue of doom for entry (it’s very popular, and for good reason), there’ll now be another chance to soak up the atmosphere of one of London’s vibiest pubs.

The Queen of the South will open in Tulse Hill in the next few weeks, although the exact date hasn’t yet been set. South London sleb Clement Ogbonnaya has taken over the long-closed White Hart pub on Norwood Road.

Like the Prince, the Queen promises to be a community-led venue. Ogbonnaya told Southwark News that The Queen of the South will be an ‘inclusive space for the local community’, and give ‘Tulse Hill residents a home away from home’.

Caribbean street-food connoisseurs White Men Can’t Jerk will be heating up the kitchen at the new boozer after their success at the Prince. The pub’s signature cocktail ‘The Queen’ promises to deliver tropical goodness with notes of hibiscus and almond created by a combo of a local botanical rum and flavoured white rum.

The jack-of-all-trades joint will also run as a co-working space during the day. And alongside pub quizzes and comedy shows, The Queen of the South hopes to host art exhibitions, dance performances, wellbeing classes and panel discussions.

The Queen of the South, 367 Norwood Rd, SE27 9BQ. Opens spring 2023.

