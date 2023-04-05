London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Queen of the South Tulse Hill
Photograph: Rose Moulton

Legendary boozer The Prince of Peckham is opening a second venue

The Queen of the South is coming to Tulse Hill this spring

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Legendary south London watering hole (and top pulling pub) The Prince of Peckham is opening a second boozer. Instead of facing the queue of doom for entry (it’s very popular, and for good reason), there’ll now be another chance to soak up the atmosphere of one of London’s vibiest pubs. 

The Queen of the South will open in Tulse Hill in the next few weeks, although the exact date hasn’t yet been set. South London sleb Clement Ogbonnaya has taken over the long-closed White Hart pub on Norwood Road.

Like the Prince, the Queen promises to be a community-led venue. Ogbonnaya told Southwark News that The Queen of the South will be an ‘inclusive space for the local community’, and give ‘Tulse Hill residents a home away from home’. 

Caribbean street-food connoisseurs White Men Can’t Jerk will be heating up the kitchen at the new boozer after their success at the Prince. The pub’s signature cocktail ‘The Queen’ promises to deliver tropical goodness with notes of hibiscus and almond created by a combo of a local botanical rum and flavoured white rum. 

The jack-of-all-trades joint will also run as a co-working space during the day. And alongside pub quizzes and comedy shows, The Queen of the South hopes to host art exhibitions, dance performances, wellbeing classes and panel discussions. 

The Queen of the South367 Norwood Rd, SE27 9BQ. Opens spring 2023.

The definitive list of the 50 best pubs in London.

Prada has opened a pop-up café in Harrods.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!