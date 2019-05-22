BST has just announced a load of free events in Hyde Park this July

Sigur Rós have done a lot in their 25 years as a band, from being heckled during a ‘Game of Thrones’ royal wedding to becoming the musical equivalent of Attenborough’s soothing voice by soundtracking ‘Planet Earth’. Or, at least, the trailer. Now they’re about to add another string to their bow, by throwing an experimental gig in Hyde Park, completely free.

The show is part of a number of events being put on by London stalwarts BST, as part of their ‘Open House’ initiative. That means, if Icelandic operatic folk-rock isn’t your cup of tea, you can take part in a free yoga class courtesy of Lululemon, or watch free screenings of ‘Grease’, ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, among many others.

If that’s not enough, there’s more free live music from the likes of London Contemporary Voices and Old Dirty Brasstards, plus free Wimbledon screenings, free trapeze lessons from Gorilla Circus, and a drag show courtesy of Denim, for free. Find more details here.

Open House takes place in Hyde Park between July 8 and July 11 and it's all free!

