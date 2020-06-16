Normally, this would be the time of year when you’d be weighing up which of London’s many star-canopied outdoor screenings to lob your blanket and prosecco supply at over the summer months. Well, don’t give up those dreams of cinema under the stars just yet, because there’s another new drive-in cinema coming to London and the UK in the near future.



Luna Drive-In, the brainchild of outdoor cinema organisers The Luna Cinema, is taking place in London at Surrey Quays’s excellent Printworks London venue from July 8 to 21 and Hendon’s Allianz Park from July 4 to 19. Further afield, it has screenings running at Warwick Castle, Blenheim Palace and Knebworth House – all with cutting-edge LED screens and a bespoke audio set-up. So no fiddling around with pesky car radios.



The line-up of movies features a mix of ’80s classics (‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Grease’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’), family fare (‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Aladdin’), and recent favourites (‘Rocketman’, ‘Knives Out’).



‘With its immediate separation from other audience goers, drive-in cinema is the perfect solution to get people back to the big screen,’ says George Wood, The Luna Cinema’s founder. ‘[In the past] we were unsure of the quality of the sound experience when running through an FM frequency into the car radio, but we’re confident we have cracked it with an incredible in-car wireless speaker solution.’



Luna is also promising food and drink delivered to your car, and all the sound social-distancing measures you’d expect in these safety-minded times.



Head to the official site for more info and to book tickets.



Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas will be reopening on July 10.



