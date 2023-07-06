Burberry has reopened its lavish London flagship on New Bond Street

British luxury fashion house Burberry has reopened its newly redesigned London flagship store on New Bond Street. It marks a new chapter for the 167-year-old retailer, which claims the move reinforces its status as ‘the modern British luxury brand’.

After several months of renovations, the flagship store now features a minimal and open-plan interior with an eclectic mix of contemporary furniture. There is also overhead lighting that's been inspired by the distinctive Burberry Check, first introduced in the 1920s. You know the one. It’s brown(ish) and has lots of lines on it. It looks like this.

The fashion house said that the ‘stripped-back setting is designed to spotlight key Burberry pieces’. It’s got all the typical Burberry stuff, from womenswear and menswear to eyewear, shoes and accessories, but what’s really new and swanky is the store’s VIP area. Designed for selected shoppers, it promises an ‘immersive and personalised shopping experience’.

The reopening of Burberry’s New Bond Street store is a big deal for the company, as it comes in time for the unveiling of creative director Daniel Lee’s debut collection this September. Here are a few pics of what the place looks like.

Photograph: Burberry

Photograph: Burberry

Photograph: Burberry

Burberry chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said: ‘The store showcases our beautifully crafted products in a luxury setting that connects our customers with our brand and unique heritage. We look forward to welcoming back our local and international customers to our new home.’

