It’s official: the Barbican is getting a makeover

London’s most famous estate gets the go-ahead for the next stage of a major refurbishment plan

The Barbican Estate, icon of brutalist architecture and all-round cool-looking place, has just got the green light for the next stage of its makeover.

The next part of its ongoing glow-up involve the Podium, which is a connecting walkway above Beech Street that runs between the two residential towers and the Barbican Centre. The Podium is in much need of some TLC, with years of wear-and-tear of the existing waterproofing materials having caused lots of leaks into the exhibition halls. Planners are keen to replace that waterproofing before further damage is caused.

‘We want to make this much-loved public space more comfortable and accessible for everyone to enjoy,’ said Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation planning and transport committee. The aim is to ‘ensure a more sustainable Square Mile for people to live, work, study and visit’.

On top of that, the revamp will also improve the area’s biodiversity, assisting with the City of London’s Climate Action Strategy. In other words, the Barbican will remain a symbolic concrete landmark and double up as a cool new green space to enjoy the sun. Cool, eh?

You can find out more about the renovations on the official Barbican website here.

