Burn Book at the ready: a ‘Mean Girls’ brunch is coming to London

Of all the meals, brunch is surely the fetchest, so it seems only right that someone is finally dedicating a weekend booze-and-late-brekkie session to the iconic high-school movie institution that is Mean Girls.

Taking over Old Street bar Floripa on Saturday February 3, they’ll be bending the usual Wednesday rule for an all-pink, all-fabulous afternoon celebrating Cady and co’s exploits. Will the food be any good? Who knows? Will there be weird nutrition bars and lots of drinking? Most likely.



On top of the usual brunch staples (you’ll get a main, dessert and an hour of bottomless prosecco with your ticket), there’ll be a Burn Book, a Spring Fling King and Queen competition, and numerous chances to win free shots. You go, Glen Coco!



So grab your closest frenemies, watch out for The Plastics and prepare for the most quotable meal of the year.

And you can totally sit with us.



Find out more here.

