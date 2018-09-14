Buy original work from London’s biggest artists at the Art Car Boot Fair

What do artists Boo Saville, Gavin Turk, Sir Peter Blake, Bob and Roberta Smith, Juno Calypso and Pam Hogg have in common?

Nope – this is not an early reveal for the Turner Prize (sorry Sir Blake) – this is the line-up for the 2018 Art Car Boot Fair. The fair has been running for almost 15 years and is a far cry from those fusty Sunday ’boots you were dragged around as a kid. It’s not so much a flea market as ramshackle, outdoor group exhibition where all the work is up for sale.

Big deal artists will pitch up in Granary Square, King’s Cross, and sell original works from the back of their cars at one-day-only prices.

Tickets are £10 on the door before 3pm, £5 after and free post-5pm (but by that point, most of the good stuff will be long gone). It all kicks off this Sunday (September 16) at noon.

Resist the urge to hardcore haggle – you’re not going to get that ‘Make Art Not War’ print for a fiver, ok?

Ahead of the fair, we asked participating artist and lover of dusty second-hand treasures Gavin Turk to share his best finds from London car booties. Here’s what he came up with:

‘I bought these items from a few different markets in east London. Unfortunately, there aren’t many car boots sales locally but I enjoy visiting Netil Market, Terry’s House clearance outside of it and Hackney Flea Market. I usually buy objects that have a relationship with ideas or projects that I’m working on. So here: a broken chess board, a woven stool, a marble egg and a salt-glazed jug are all interesting to me as samples. It’s a part of my research and development.’

Gavin with his treasures: a broken chess board, a woven stool, a marble egg and a salt-glazed jug

Image: Live Stock Market

