Need an old doll’s head or a vintage suitcase? Here’s our pick of the best flea, antiques and junk markets in London

London is positively bursting with markets: you can go to Borough Market for food and Columbia Road for flowers; but where do you go when you’re looking for something you didn’t even realise you wanted? To the humble flea, of course! To help you on your hunt for secondhand gems, we’ve selected the best junk and antiques markets in London. Whether you’re looking for antique furniture, shiny silverware, vintage accessories or just enjoy having a good old rummage through other people’s cast-off tat, here’s our pick of London’s best flea markets and secondhand fairs to spend your weekends wandering around. Time to get your barter on.

