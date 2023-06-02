London
Caffe Nero
Caffè Nero is now doing a special summer spritz and, yes, we’re interested

Say ciao (hello) to the chain's new Italian Spritz with bitter orange

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
There’s something about sipping a spritz that makes you truly feel as if summer has arrived.

Even it’s still parky outside, and even if the sun is neglecting its seasonal duties, a fizzy, bitter orange beverage is enough to make us feel like Monica Vitti strolling through the streets of Rome in a cotton frock in the sweltering heat. 

Caffè Nero have leant into this impossibly chic vibe with their summer 2023 menu, and are now serving up their Italian Spritz, a glass of bitter orange with sparkling soda, garnished with a slice of orange and lots of nice ice. Are you on your local High Street or the Via del Corso? Who can tell?! Truly!

Other enticing seasonal sips on the menu include a Cherry Iced Latte, though we’re not sure what Monica Vitti would make of the menu’s other new summer arrival; the Tropical Fro-Yo Frappe, a yoghurt-y style cold bevvy with mango, passionfruit and strawberry sugar pearls.

