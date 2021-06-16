London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Recreation of the Camden wheel
LabTech

Camden could get its own giant observation wheel

There are also plans to reveal totally secret parts of the market

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Camden is a place that, famously, doesn't change much. Trends come and go. But Camden is eternal.

Today plans were announced that might affect that reputation. The market's owners, LabTech, have proposed a 32-metre observation wheel that would open to the public in 2022. The wheel would provide views of Regents Canal, as well as the streets and neighbourhoods of Paddington in the west and Limehouse in the east.

The Camden Eye (not an official name, we just made it up just now) would be located in the market’s West Yard, and feature glass pods each themed on a musician or musical genre that somehow relates to Camden. They've not given further details yet but our money would be on someone whose name rhymes with Ramy Binehouse. 

The plans encompass more than just that big ol' wheel though. The market's owners want to refurbish and the open the Grade II listed Dead Dog Basin and East Vaults, neither of which have ever been accessible to the public before. The idea is that they'll be used to host exhibitions and cultural events, but you had us at 'Dead Dog Basin' to be honest. We were always going to want to see that.

China Town has an enchanting botanical garden

There are plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.