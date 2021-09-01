London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Camde Lock
Photograph: Inspire Camden

Camden is closing its roads for a brand new two-day street festival

Camden Inspire will bring art, music, food and drink, and pedestrianisation to NW1

Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Alongside the canal, the market and people in ripped fishnets eating sweet-and-sour pork before buying a bag of ‘weed’ off a nice local man, there’s a great NEW reason to go to Camden, jewel of north London.

Camden Inspire is a brand new two-day event taking place on the streets of the area. The intention is to create a ‘street festival’, with talks, screenings, music and performance among NW1’s roads and public green spaces. The festival site will occupy 17,000 square feet of outdoor space, with many of the surrounding streets being pedestrianised for the first time to act as a showcase for Camden creativity.

The Camden Open Air Gallery will be inviting punters into its new arts space, Camden Collective will host film screenings and exhibitions, while there’s a whole street of…erm… street food, featuring 15 different traders. Those confirmed so far include Ma Petite Jamaica, London’s first Caribbean diner, founded in 1985. Lost Boys Pizza are planning a creepy pop-up vampire-themed pizzeria, and Think Coffee will be providing a pop-up temporary tattoo parlour. Getting quite a strong goth vibe from this, tbh.

The festival is intended to remind people that Camden is still a brilliant focus of London creativity. Okay, its Britpop heyday might have been a quarter of a century ago (Jesus…) but its scruffy charms are still going strong. Get down to Camden Inspire and check it all out. After all, who doesn’t love a pedestrianised street?

Camden Inspire, Fri Sep 17 and Sat Sep 18, 11am-8pm. Free.

There’s a new book out celebrating the history and culture of London’s pubs.

A scheme to improve nightlife safety is extending across London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.