Soho in London
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Soho’s pedestrianised streets will reopen to traffic soon

But local consultations might see the scheme return permanently or seasonally

Written by
Rhian Daly
At the start of this summer, Soho underwent a bit of a transformation when a handful of its streets were turned into traffic-free alfresco dining oases. Unfortunately, though, those roads are set to return to normal from October 1. 

Westminster City Council’s outdoor dining scheme had, during certain time periods, banned cars from the likes of Berwick Street, Greek Street, Dean Street, Old Compton Street and others. The closures allowed local bars and restaurants to expand outdoor seating into the roads in a bid to regain business after the hit the hospitality industry took during the pandemic. 

While those road closures are set to end on September 30, there is hope that the scheme could become permanent or – at the very least – seasonal. The council is holding consultations for residents in Soho, as well as in areas including Covent Garden, St John’s Wood and Pimlico. If locals agree to certain propositions, the schemes will be put in place once again. 

For Soho, in particular, the council has been working on a ‘design vision’ that will take into account movement and transport, resident amenity, business needs, the environment and accessibility. The design stage will end in October 2021, with consultations taking place in November and December via community workshops, pop-up events and online surveys. You can find more details on the plans on the Westminster City Council website and the Vision for Soho page. 

