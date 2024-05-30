Camden is getting a brand-new music venue

The people behind Electric Ballroom are launching an open-air music space with a capacity of 300

Camden’s days of being the coolest late-night spot in town might be over, but that doesn’t mean the north London home of Britpop and indie sleaze is completely dead. To prove it, Camden is getting an all new open-air music venue, brought to you by the people behind legendary venue Electric Ballroom.

Called Camden Courtyard, the 300-capacity space will open with tunes and food on Thursday July 4. Kitted out with a high-spec Martin Audio sound system, the musical offering will include a ‘carefully curated’ mix of live acts, DJs, bands and events like UKG Brunch. So far, the line-up includes the likes of FreeFromSleep, Midnight Runners, and Ketoloco.

Food-wise, punters will be able to keep fuelled with eats from street food joint Pizza & Dumplings. For drinks, frozen slushy cocktails from Wray & Nephew will be on offer, as well as the usual suspects of beer, wine and cocktails.

Opening in 1938, Electric Ballroom has hosted gigs from everyone from The Clash to Kendrick Lamar. Over the years, iconic bands including Public Enemy, Blur, The Killers, Supergrass, U2 and many more have graced the Camden venue’s stage.

‘For the best part of a century, Electric Ballroom has been a venue which showcases the most exciting of musical movements and Camden Courtyard is the next step in our story,’ said Kate Fuller, owner of Camden Courtyard and Electric Ballroom.

‘The venue will offer something new for Camden, an area that has surprisingly few open air locations for drinking, dining and dancing. We’re working with a great selection of forward thinking promoters, DJs and food & drink brands and we can’t wait to welcome new faces and regulars alike.’

Here are some images of what the venue could look like.

Image: camden-courtyard.com

Image: camden-courtyard.com

Image: camden-courtyard.com

Find out more and sign up for announcements on the Camden Courtyard website here.

ICYMI: Loads of London art galleries are opening to the public this weekend.

Plus: A festival of hot air balloons will float over London in July.