Camden is officially London’s most Instagrammed borough

The results are in. Your snaps have been counted. London officially has a most Instagrammed borough. Thanks to some super-smart, hashtag-analysing magic, we can reveal which of the 33 London boroughs have taken the social media top spots.

*cue dramatic music*

5th Place - Kensington & Chelsea

4th Place - Hackney

3rd Place - Westminster

2nd Place - Greenwich

London’s most Instagrammed borough: Camden

With a whopping 1.6 million posts, this buzzy borough has secured its spot as the most Instagrammed in London, according to data from Central London Apartments. Congrats, Camdenites.

