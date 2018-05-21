  • News
Camden is officially London’s most Instagrammed borough

By Katherine Lovage Posted: Monday May 21 2018, 1:30pm

The results are in. Your snaps have been counted. London officially has a most Instagrammed borough. Thanks to some super-smart, hashtag-analysing magic, we can reveal which of the 33 London boroughs have taken the social media top spots.

*cue dramatic music*

5th Place - Kensington & Chelsea 

4th Place - Hackney

3rd Place - Westminster

Gelukkig kan je nog wel zien hoe laat het is

A post shared by Lieke (@leeuwtjelieke) on

2nd Place - Greenwich

#sunsetoverlondon

A post shared by Vincent (@vinciia_) on

London’s most Instagrammed borough: Camden

Camden’s colourful answer to Primrose Hill 🌈

A post shared by Lens Memoir (@lmemoir) on

With a whopping 1.6 million posts, this buzzy borough has secured its spot as the most Instagrammed in London, according to data from Central London Apartments. Congrats, Camdenites.

Doing it for the 'gram? Get snap-happy in London's secret bars

Check out the most Instagrammable places in London

By Katherine Lovage

