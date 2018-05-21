Camden is officially London’s most Instagrammed borough

The results are in. Your snaps have been counted. London officially has a most Instagrammed borough. Thanks to some super-smart, hashtag-analysing magic, we can reveal which of the 33 London boroughs have taken the social media top spots.
*cue dramatic music*
5th Place - Kensington & Chelsea
4th Place - Hackney
3rd Place - Westminster
2nd Place - Greenwich
London’s most Instagrammed borough: Camden
With a whopping 1.6 million posts, this buzzy borough has secured its spot as the most Instagrammed in London, according to data from Central London Apartments. Congrats, Camdenites.
