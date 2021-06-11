London
Camden Brewery beer
John PhillipsLONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: A general view of the new Camden Town Brewery Beer Hall launch event on June 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Camden Town Brewery)

Camden Town Brewery want to pay someone to drink their beer

Could you cut muster as their official 'Freshness Officer'?

By Joe Mackertich
Camden Town Brewery is on the hunt for a new employee. Not just any employee. It's a role that as far as we know has never before existed: Chief Freshness Officer. Following an incident a little while ago when a load of their beer was somehow accidentally pasteurised, the company have decided to pay some lucky beer fan to test their beverages for freshness.

'We’re not asking for any experience in the beer industry,' says the job ad. 'Or any industry for that matter, all we want is a beer lover with a passion for all things fresh. As Chief Freshness Officer your main role will be drinking beer and making sure it tastes great.'

The successful candidate will get paid £5,000 and a batch of beer to test every month.

Alright, so it's not really a proper, proper job. They give you money and send you beer. But what part of that last sentence could you possibly have a problem with? 

To learn more check their website or just email Camden Brewery at this address and explain to them why you’d be perfect for the job (presumably they'll expect more than just 'I like beer!').

Camden Brewery have also opened a gigantic German style beer hall

And in said beer hall you can watch the Euros (as well as these three other massive venues)

