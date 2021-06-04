London
Photograph: Camden Town Brewery
EXCLUSIVE: a first look at Camden’s giant new beer hall

Camden Town Brewery’s Beer Hall is a palace of ale

By
Chris Waywell
Just in time for the Euros, London is turning into a version of Germany. Hot on the heels of the news that north London is getting the capital’s biggest beer garden, we can exclusively reveal the details of Camden Town’s banging new NW1 beer hall, opening on Monday June 7. Frankly it's Munich-massive. 

Photograph: Camden Town Brewery
The new Camden Beer Hall occupies the space under the railway arches at Wilkin Street Mews, the original site of Camden Town Brewery. This ‘Home of Hells’ (strong Black Forest folkloric vibe there) boasts no fewer than 24 beer taps on the bar, and has 35 tables for six people at a session. It’s showing all of England’s Euro 2020 games this summer. 

In charge on the food front is much-fêted UK chef Theo Randall, with a new menu that fuses his love of Italian food with traditional Bavarian dishes (such as ginormous knuckles of pork, we assume).

Photograph: Camden Town Brewery
Other newbie stuff includes the Camden ‘Beer School’, where you get to improve your beer knowledge over an exclusive brewery tour and tasting our fresh beer straight from the tanks. Keep an eye on the Camden Beer Hall Insta for more details. If you’re looking for takeout, the Beer Hall is doing Camden Crowlers: 0.9L of fresh takeaway summer ale. The Tuesday night Camden Run Club is also relaunching this June, where local aleheads get together for a 5k run, with a pint of lager at the finish line, which you have to down in one (only joking).

Photograph: Camden Town Brewery
Beery forward-planners should also unstick the pages of their diary and be aware (you’ll forget it immediately, obviously) that Camden Town Brewery’s famous Tank Party is returning on September 4 and 5, with beer poured straight from the tanks, plus food, music and other stuff. Get your magnificently stained lederhosen on and head to Camden.

Camden Town Beer Hall, 55-59 Wilkin Street Mews, NW5 3ED. Opens Monday June 7. 

Also, check out these great London beer gardens.

Other places to watch the Euros this summer (that do beer).

