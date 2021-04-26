Londoner and former ‘Skins’ star Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars last night! He bagged the prize for his electrifying work as ’60s Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in gripping true-life thriller Judas and the Black Messiah.

The Camden-raised Get Out star accepted his prize with a speech paying tribute to Hampton and the Black Panthers. ‘They showed me how to love myself,’ he said. ‘...The power of unity. When they play divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend... There’s so much work to do guys and that’s on everyone in this room.’ His big finish? An unexpected twist. ‘My mum and my dad... they had sex – and now I’m here!’ he said. (Cameras cut to his mum cringing and mouthing ‘What’s he going on about?’)

It was a big night for Chloé Zhao and Nomadland at the Oscars. She became the first woman of colour to win Best Director and only the second female filmmaker to win the award after Kathryn Bigelow, while her pastoral drama also won Best Picture.

Nomadland claimed a third Oscar with Frances McDormand winning her fourth Oscar and her third Best Actress gong. Minari’s Yuh-jung Youn followed up her Bafta with another Best Supporting Actress win.

Best Actor was the shock of the night: The Father’s Anthony Hopkins took home an award that had been long-tipped to be a posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman.

Mank’s win for Best Cinematography over Nomadland counted as a mild surprise, as did Sound of Metal’s Best Editing. There were expected wins for Soul (Best Score), Another Round (Best International Film) and My Octopus Teacher (Best Documentary).



Arguably, the biggest surprise of the night was the low-key, intimate and relaxed nature of the ceremony itself, held in LA’s Union Station. Producer Steven Soderbergh was clearly intent on bringing a slick informality to a ceremony notably short on the usual skits, performances and lengthy clip reels. Instead, Questlove did a music quiz, there was trippy art everywhere, and the sense that half the audience might dash off for a train at any moment. At one point, Glenn Close twerked.



Maybe it was the novelty factor – and the TV ratings may yet turn out to be cataclysmic – but it made for a zippy enough watch, with its stars’ own love stories with the movies providing grace notes throughout the night.



The award winners in full:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Steven Yeun, Minari

Gary Oldman, Mank Best Actress

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Amanda Seyfried, Mank Best Costume Design

Emma.

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio Best Score

Mank

Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Minari

News of the World Best Sound

Greyhound

Sound of Metal

Mank

Sound of Metal

Soul Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The Father

The White Tiger



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Best International Feature Film

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin Best Production Design

Mank

Tenet

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father Best Visual Effects

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

Love and Monsters

The One and Only Ivan

Mulan Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Hillbilly Elegy

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio Best Original Song

Husavik (My Hometown), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Se (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami…

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Animation

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Onward

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Over the Moon Best Cinematography

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt Best Documentary

Collective

Time

The Mole Agent

Crip Camp: a Disability Revolution

My Octopus Teacher Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Do Not Split Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Best Short Film

The Present

White Eye

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

Two Distant Strangers