London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Camden Music Walk of Fame, Amy Winehouse plaque
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Can you guess who will next be added to Camden’s Music Walk of Fame?

Eleven legendary artists will get pavement plaques this September

Written by
Lucy Sarret
Advertising

Los Angeles might have the Hollywood walk of fame, but did you know that we’ve got our own version right here in London? It’s in Camden, to be specific. And it’s just been announced that several legendary musicians will soon be getting plaques on it. 

Cue applause. Eleven artists in total will be unveiled throughout the week starting September 4: The Kinks, Janis Joplin, UB40, Buzzcocks, The Sugarhill Gang, Eddy Grant, Shalamar, Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson, Billy Bragg, Harvey Goldsmith and Gordon Mac. 

The Kinks and their trailblazing companions are joining a legendary cohort that currently includes the likes of David Bowie, Madness, Amy Winehouse and The Who. Music promoter Lee Bennett founded the Walk of Fame in 2019 to celebrate the global impact Camden has had on the world of music. The project eventually plans to feature over 400 artists and span the entire length of pavement from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent. 

But here’s the real kicker: these new commemorations will culminate with a grand finale at the first-ever Camden Music Festival. On September 9, Buzzcocks, Billy Bragg, Jazzie B and a medley of talent are set to serenade us into a musical frenzy. It might sound like an expensive lineup, but true to Camden’s punk spirit, the event is completely free. 

The Camden Music Festival might also become an annual gig spread across multiple venues, from Regent’s Park to Granary Square and Denmark Street. 

You can find out more about the Camden Music Festival on its official website here

ICYMI: Everything you need to know about the Notting Hill Carnival 2023.  

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.