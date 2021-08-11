Can you help? Lewisham food banks urgently need more volunteers

Demand in the borough is still very high but there aren’t enough drivers to distribute the food

The last 18 months have seen some epic volunteering across London: people giving up their time, money, skills and more to help those at risk, who are isolating or who are struggling. Sadly, as we learn as a city to live with the pandemic, the demand on the volunteer sector is getting – if anything – higher. In particular, London’s food banks are continuing to see many of the city’s residents relying on them, as they were pre-Covid. A lot of the volunteers manning them, though, are now back in work.

The charity Lewisham Local, which runs local food projects, was supporting around 2,500 SE13 households at the height of the pandemic. ‘We saw over 2,000 people step forward to volunteer as part of Lewisham’s Coordinated Community Response during the first lockdown,’ says Dee Saund, Lewisham Local’s volunteering programme manager. ‘They helped to deliver over 10,000 food parcels. Yet many of these individuals are no longer in a position to help, leaving food banks and community projects without the vital help they need to keep their doors open.’

Photograph: Lewisham Local

The figures for food poverty in the south London borough make for bleak reading. Before Covid, it was estimated that up to 24 percent of adults were living in ‘low or very low’ food insecurity in Lewisham, and 17 percent of parents had children in the same situation. This includes skipping meals, going to bed hungry and not knowing where food will come from. This has only increased since the start of the pandemic and demand on food banks is rising with it. The impending cut to Universal Credit scheduled for early October, hand in hand with the end of the furlough scheme will leave many families without enough money to pay for food.

Now Lewisham Local is asking for more volunteers. ‘Food banks have seen a drop in volunteers, particularly volunteer drivers,’ says Simone Riddle, the charity’s community engagement lead, ‘as well as a drop in surplus food available due to major issues in the supply chain. We want to get the message out on behalf of these projects that your local community still needs you; if you have a car, a bicycle, food to donate or simply a few hours to spare, please get in touch with a project near you.’

How you can help

Find a list of current volunteering opportunities in Lewisham on Lewisham Local’s website. You can also sign up to its volunteering newsletter.

Several initiatives, including The Felix Project, are looking for volunteer van drivers to help transport food around the borough and collect it from local suppliers. Find out more here.

There’s a map of Lewisham food banks where you can volunteer or donate here.

How you can get help

If you or someone you know lives in Lewisham and is struggling financially, you can find a map of local food projects offering free or low-cost food here or call Community Connections Lewisham (0330 058 3464, Monday-Friday 9.30am-4pm) for help to find the best option for you while linking you to additional support available in Lewisham. Advice Lewisham also offers a freephone Advice Line (0800 231 5453) funded by Lewisham Council to support residents with enquiries about benefits, housing, debt, employment, immigration, family and a range of consumer issues.

You can find more support available during Covid-19 in Lewisham here.

