Wave to the bankers as your perfect your butterfly

Attention all you wild swimmers and water nymphs, because London’s got a brand new outdoor swimming venue. It’s found in the very wild natural beauty area of Canary Wharf.

Jokes aside, this new spot seems pretty swanky and the epitome of urban swimming. Against the backdrop of One Canada Square and Newfoundland tower block, Middle Dock, a 220-year-old former dock, is now open for seven days a week until the end of September.

You can launch yourself into a cool 600sq m of water where ships once sailed exporting goods in and out of the city.

The pool is being launched by the Canal & River Trust, alongside Love Open Water and NOWCA, the UK’s biggest network of safe open water swimming venues, which means that all sessions are lifeguarded and there'll be no nasties from the Thames water.

Shobi Khan, Canary Wharf CEO, said: 'Canary Wharf has more than 20 acres of parks, gardens and squares and a key objective is to open up the water for our residents, visitors and business customers.'

Rick Kiddle, founder and CEO of NOWCA added: 'Our aim is to help make open water more accessible, to more people, and most importantly more safely.

'We are really excited to be part of this fantastic new venue at Canary Wharf as it will open more swimming possibilities in the east London area.'

To get access to the water you have to pay £15 for a yearly NOWCA membership. After that it's £8 for a three-four hour session or you can join the frequent free NOWCA swim events.

So come on in, the water's... cold. Fulfill your dream of swimming in the Thames safely, unlike these nutters.

