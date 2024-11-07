Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 line-up revealed with Coldplay headlining: what to know about dates, tickets, presale

While Glasto tickets will be on the minds of many of you, there’s another big festival taking place much sooner, and we’re excited to reveal its lineup today (November 6). The Capital Jingle Bell Ball will be back in the capital next month, taking place at the O2 Arena on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8.

The annual extravaganza has got some very big names playing this year – including Coldplay, who this year headlined Glastonbury and sold out a massive UK tour. Also on this year’s Jingle Bell Ball bill are Katy Perry, Kygo, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Clean Bandit and more.

Here’s all the information about who’s performing and how to get tickets.

Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 line-up

Confirmed to be playing on Saturday November 7 are:

Coldplay

Ella Henderson

Perrie

Sigala

Clean Bandit

Tom Grennan

Teddy Swims

Confirmed for Sunday November 8 are:

Katy Perry

Becky Hill

Tom Grennan

KSI

Joel Corry

Kygo

Sonny Fodera

How to get tickets for Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024

Tickets go on general sale on the Global Player website at 9am GMT on Friday, November 8. You will only be able to buy tickets through the radio station’s website.

There will also be a presale for Capital radio listeners the day before. Listeners who are logged into Global Player with a global iD will get exclusive access to presale tickets at 9am on Thursday, November 7.

