Glass Animals at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

London’s Glass Animals fans, your time has finally come. This week the Oxford band are in the capital for one massive show at the O2 in Greenwich – meaning, yes, you’ll get to hear hits like ‘Heat Waves’ and ‘The Other Side of Paradise’ played on a mighty scale.

Glass Animals (or as the band is officially known on this tour, ‘Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals’) are bringing their Tour of Earth to London on Thursday November 7. The tour follows the July release of Glass Animals’ most recent album I Love You So F***ing Much.

Heading to the O2 for the gig this Thursday? Here’s everything you need to know, from timings to a potential setlist.

Date

Glass Animals’ date at London’s huge O2 Arena is on Thursday November 7 2025.

Timings

Doors open at 6.30pm, and the show will wrap up by the O2’s curfew at 11pm.

Judging from previous shows on the same tour, expect the band to take to the stage at around 9pm.

Setlist

For an idea of what Glass Animals will play on Thursday, here’s their setlist from Cardiff earlier this week (according to Setlist.fm)

Life Itself Your Love (Déjà Vu) Wonderful Nothing Space Ghost Coast to Coast A Tear in Space (Airlock) The Other Side of Paradise Creatures in Heaven Youth Lost in the Ocean Gooey Show Pony How I Learned to Love the Bomb Take a Slice Pork Soda Tokyo Drifting Heat Waves

Support acts

British indie rock band The Big Moon are supporting Glass Animals at the O2.

Tickets

Tickets are running in very, very short supply. On Ticketmaster there’s only ‘limited availability’, while on AXS you can nab tickets starting from around £30.

