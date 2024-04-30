RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, David Guetta and more will take the stage at Wembley Stadium this summer

A staple in London’s summer festival circuit, Capital’s Summertime Ball is back with a bang. This summer’s ball is the first with Capital’s all-new breakfast team (Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark) at the helm – and it’s apparently set to be ‘one of the best Summertime Balls ever.’

This year’s Summertime Ball line-up is looking as huge as ever (consisting of Becky Hill, Perrie, and RAYE , to name a few), and 80,000 tickets will go on general sale this week. Don’t want to miss out on one of the summer’s biggest parties? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Capital’s Summertime Ball?

This year’s ball is taking place on Sunday June 16.

Where is the Summertime Ball?

The star-studded lineup for this year’s show will take to the stage at Wembley Stadium.

When do tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball go on sale?

General sale for the ball goes live tomorrow, on Wednesday May 1 at 9am on Global Player, Capital’s official app. Make sure you have downloaded the app so that you don’t miss out on tickets. You can try Ticketmaster, too.

When is the presale?

The pre-sale, open to Capital listeners logged into Global Player, went live today (April 30).

How much are tickets?

We’ll update this page when we know the specific prices for this year’s event.

As a benchmark, tickets in 2022 ranged from £56 to £106. Keep an eye on Ticketmaster for full details.

Who is performing at the 2024 Summertime Ball?

The lineup this year is full of chart-topping stars, such as:

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Sugababes

Becky Hill

Aitch

Meghan Trainor

David Guetta

Perrie

Jax Jones

Caity Baser

Rudimental

Ella Henderson

Paul Russell

Bradley Simpson

Benson Boone

