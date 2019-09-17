Catch a glimpse at a baby Ewok at the Prop Store’s auction of movie memorabilia

Ever found yourself sat at home on your sofa thinking: ‘You know what this room needs? The mounted five-foot tyrannosaurus rex skull from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.’ Relatable, huh? In all honesty, who hasn’t wished that the axe from ‘The Shining’ be affixed to their living room wall? Likewise, no tastefully decorated shelving unit would be complete without the actual Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’.

Thankfully, the Prop Store’s annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia is back for 2019, giving you a chance to fill your home up with as many cinematic treasures as you can (as long as you’ve got the cash, obvs).

The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch

Once again taking up residence at the BFI Imax on the South Bank, Prop Store will be auctioning off more than 900 items from films like ‘Forest Gump’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Gladiator’ and, naturally, franchises like ‘Star Wars’ and the Bond films. In fact, it’s expected that the items on offer could, collectively, fetch in excess of £6 million.

If you don’t have a couple mil hiding down the back of the sofa, you can still catch a peep at a bunch of iconic movie memorabilia at a free, two-week preview exhibition at the Odeon BFI Imax. There will be around 250 items for your viewing pleasure, which gives you the perfect opportunity to figure out whether you have space for that ultra-rare screen-matched Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet from ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’ (it’s only been valued at £180,000!).

The preview launches tomorrow (September 18) and runs until October 1. Bids for memorabilia can be made online now and the auction takes place over two days, September 30 and October 1. You can register to bid and find out more info here.

Want a sneak peek? Here are just eight items up for grabs (including an actual baby Ewok!).

This little lad, aka Mohawk from ‘Gremlins 2: The New Batch’ would make the perfect addition to any home.

Christopher Lee wielded this (surprisingly phallic) lightsaber in 2005’s ‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’ when he played the menacing Count Dooku.

You might draw some funny looks if you wore this Second Age Elven helmet from ‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ down the pub. Don’t let that dissuade you, though.

While this get-up would look great the next time you frequent The Backstreet leather bar in Mile End, we’re not sure that Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore it during ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’, would approve.

This prop from the 1971 film ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ comes from the collection of Verruca Salt herself, Julie Dawn Cole. Just don’t go screaming ‘I WANT IT’ as you might be dubbed a bad egg...

Who wouldn’t want partial instructions to find the Holy Grail in their home? Just be warned that Harrison Ford might need to peep a look, as he did in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’.

Want to get a dog but worried about the commitment? Perhaps this baby Ewok from ‘Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi’ might do the trick?

To quote Bella Hadid, ‘If he comes through with these, homeboy’s going to, like, get it.’ And what are these exactly? Only the 2015 Nike MAGs worn by Michael J Fox in ‘Back to the Future Part II’.

Want more London film news in your inbox? Sign up to Time Out’s newsletter here.