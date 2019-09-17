Catch a glimpse at a baby Ewok at the Prop Store’s auction of movie memorabilia

Ever found yourself sat at home on your sofa thinking: ‘You know what this room needs? The mounted five-foot tyrannosaurus rex skull from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.’ Relatable, huh? In all honesty, who hasn’t wished that the axe from ‘The Shining’ be affixed to their living room wall? Likewise, no tastefully decorated shelving unit would be complete without the actual Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’.
Thankfully, the Prop Store’s annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia is back for 2019, giving you a chance to fill your home up with as many cinematic treasures as you can (as long as you’ve got the cash, obvs).
Once again taking up residence at the BFI Imax on the South Bank, Prop Store will be auctioning off more than 900 items from films like ‘Forest Gump’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Gladiator’ and, naturally, franchises like ‘Star Wars’ and the Bond films. In fact, it’s expected that the items on offer could, collectively, fetch in excess of £6 million.
If you don’t have a couple mil hiding down the back of the sofa, you can still catch a peep at a bunch of iconic movie memorabilia at a free, two-week preview exhibition at the Odeon BFI Imax. There will be around 250 items for your viewing pleasure, which gives you the perfect opportunity to figure out whether you have space for that ultra-rare screen-matched Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet from ‘Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope’ (it’s only been valued at £180,000!).
The preview launches tomorrow (September 18) and runs until October 1. Bids for memorabilia can be made online now and the auction takes place over two days, September 30 and October 1. You can register to bid and find out more info here.
Want a sneak peek? Here are just eight items up for grabs (including an actual baby Ewok!).
Want more London film news in your inbox? Sign up to Time Out’s newsletter here.
Thank you for sharing wonderful things.
https://downloadnox.onl/ https://vidmate.vet/ https://vlc.onl/