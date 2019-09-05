Catch a show in a caravan at this Kensington theatre festival

Do you fancy the thrill of an intimate theatre experience, but hate to break the bank? Well, you’re in luck! Small Truth Theatre is bringing the Kensington Karavan Festival to the streets of Notting Hill.

This free theatre festival boasts a meaty program of new and original plays that tell stories inspired by Kensington itself, all set to be performed inside a tiny caravan. That's right, a caravan!

There’s definitely no room for loud popcorn chewing or sweet rustling at any of the Karavan Festival’s shows, as this souped-up motor-turned-theatre-space only has room for ten people at a time (we did say it was intimate).

If the idea of being trapped in a caravan for the whole duration of a play causes you some anguish, worry not, there’s no lengthy Shakespeares here. All the plays are pretty digestible, with most only lasting up to twenty minutes. The perfect length for a millennial attention span!

The Kensington Karavan Festival will get its show on the Portobello-Road (literally) from Sep 21-22 and 28-29, and also on Oct 12-13. You can find out more about the festival here.

