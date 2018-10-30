Catch some classic science-fiction at the Science Museum

If Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ isn’t the greatest science-fiction movie of all time, it’s definitely on a shortlist of about, well, one. Originally released in 1968, it was initially dismissed by sniffy critics and shunned by audiences, before finding favour with stoners who’d presumably gaze beatifically at the star gate sequence until their minds were turned to blancmange.

Why are we telling you this? Because it can do the same thing for you. Half a century on, it’s back on one of London’s biggest screens this month. In a UK-first, the film’s 70mm print will be projected onto the epic Imax canvas at the Science Museum.



Could there be anywhere better to watch this sci-fi classic than at the Science Museum? (Okay, not counting space. We’re not Elon Musk.) See it, then go looking for answers in the museum’s Exploring Space Gallery...

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ screens at the Science Museum, Thu Nov 1-Nov 24. Head to the official site to book tickets.



