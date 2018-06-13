This is not a drill!

After being announced for an Ivo van Hove West End production of ‘All About Eve’ that never actually happened, Cate Blanchett seems to have finally confirmed her return to the UK stage. She’ll star opposite Stephen Dillane in avant-garde playwright Martin Crimp’s ‘When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other: Twelve Variations on Samuel Richardson‘s Pamela’.

It’s an interrogation of the messiness and violence of desire that uses Richardson’s classic novel as a starting point, and will be directed by fellow avant-garde theatre legend Katie Mitchell. Basically, it’s not going to be very much like ‘Ocean’s 8’.

Tickets for ‘When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other’ will go on sale in the autumn, for a run to commence January 2019. The show will play in the NT’s smallest theatre, the Dorfman, which should be pretty hilarious when it comes to buying them/prompt a brisk trade in NT memberships. Further details – including the all-important length of the run – will be confirmed nearer the time.

