Tune in on December 31 to remember some of the most significant moments of the year

Sadly, on December 31, we won’t be able to stand in the freezing cold and sing Auld Lang Syne in Trafalgar Square while fireworks blast off and fill the sky. Like many New Year’s celebrations and parties, the central London shindig has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

It’s been a weird year, but it hasn’t all been bad. We’ve had some spectacular moments that have given us hope and reminded us all what it’s like to experience ‘real life’ surrounded by unique, incredible, (and yes, sometimes, slightly annoying) people.

In order to celebrate these key moments, London Eye has prepared a special two-minute light display which will be streamed on all of their social channels at 4pm on December 31.

The giant wheel’s lights will change to represent different moments: shining blue to applaud the NHS’s resilience and hard work throughout the pandemic; orange-red in honour of NASA’s rover landing on Mars in February; turning into a Union Jack to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore who passed away in February; a radiant rainbow will represent Pride and the LGBTQ+ community; and finally the lights will be turned off in a tribute to Prince Philip’s passing and the anniversary of George untimely Floyd’s death.

Other celebrated events will include a whole lot of sports: from England reaching the finals in the Euro 2021, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and finally Emma Raducanu’s incredible victory at the US Open.

London Eye’s lights will also flicker and change to green to represent the importance of COP26 and our collective responsibility in fighting climate change; pink and blue to represent the arrivals of four royal babies; and red to celebrate Marcus Rashford’s MBE award.

Our beloved pop-culture will get a couple of mentions too, with black and white lights for the latest James Bond installment ‘No Time to Die’, and even the ‘Friends’ reunion (remember that?) will get a mention with big bright red, yellow, and blue lights. After all, where would we all be if we hadn’t had entertainment to get us through multiple lockdowns?

Trafalgar Square’s New Year’s Eve celebrations have been cancelled

Big Ben’s makeover will be ready just in time for New Year’s Eve