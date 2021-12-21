The mayor has cancelled it with less than two weeks to go

After a November announcement confirming that the capital’s official New Year’s Eve celebrations would take place in Trafalgar Square, the Mayor of London has had to put the kibosh on party plans due to sky-rocketing Omicron cases in London.

After declaring the health emergency a ‘major incident’ in the capital, the mayor declared that the December 31 event, which would have 6,500 key workers and members of the public in attendance, was being cancelled ‘in the interests of public safety’.

A live broadcast will take place instead, broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

‘This will be very disappointing for many Londoners,’ said the mayor. ‘But we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.’



Festivities were to be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, with a focus on the capital’s highlights from the past year. A live choir and other music were planned, as well as food stalls and a huge screen showing the broadcast. At least you can still wander by and admire the controversial Christmas tree.

