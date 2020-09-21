Celebrate Car Free Day in London with free Santander bike hire

Santander Cycles will be free until midnight on Tuesday (September 22) as part of this year’s Car Free Day campaign in London, which hopes to raise awareness of the capital’s air pollution crisis.

Cycling will be free for journeys of up to 30 minutes throughout the day. All you have to do is use the code CFD2020 on the Santander Cycles app or directly at a docking station for a free ride – just make sure to bring a bank card with you to get the bike out.

Trips that take more than 30 minutes will cost £2, with an additional £2 for each half hour you’re cycling on top of that, but cyclists can have an unlimited number of short cycles throughout the day to maximise on the promotion.

As part of Car Free Day, the cycle scheme is also offering a discounted membership. If you purchase an annual pass for Santander Cycles tomorrow or on Wednesday using the code CFD25OFF you’ll get 25 percent off – making the annual total just £67.50.

This year’s Car Free Day will have more of an online focus than 2019’s campaign due to the current circumstances, but Londoners are encouraged to use the hashtag #MyCarFreeTrip on social media throughout the whole of September to show their support and help bolster awareness.

Find out more about Car Free Day on the TfL website.

Wondering where to go on two wheels? Check out Sadiq Khan’s favourite cycle spots in London.

Here are some awesome cycle rides from London.

Why the founder of Black Cyclists Network is on a mission to diversify the sport.

Share the story