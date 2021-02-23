As things start to open up in the UK, it seems like many of us are looking towards summer fun. And nothing says Big Summer Energy better than a long bike ride out of the city and into the countryside. In Boris Johnson's February 22 speech, about the end of lockdown restrictions, he said that by March 29 people will no longer be legally required to stay at home and that life will open up more and more throughout the spring and summer. Sounds like the perfect excuse to plan a few big bike rides for the warmer months right?

It's surprisingly easy to get out of the capital on two wheels, and find yourself in pretty forests or close to the coast. From waterside paths to cross-country treks, check out these brilliant bike rides from London and get peddling. Need to get your bike in gear before you set off? Visit one of the many bike shops still in operation during London’s lockdown.

It’s good to be mindful of some of the latest guidelines around day trips on your cycling adventures beyond the city. You can only travel within England (just in case you had especially bold lycra-clad ambitions!), public facilities – like toilets – along your route might be closed, and overnight stays are off the cards until April 12. Nonetheless, it feels like a very good time to escape the city – by now you’ve probably exhausted all the local walking routes around your abode, so how about taking to the road on yer bike?