Bond is back. Really, properly, definitely back. ‘No Time to Die’ was the first high-profile Covid cultural casualty: due to come out in April 2020, it was postponed again and again, but will finally be released in cinemas on September 30. Tickets went on sale this week, so you can book now to see the biggest film of the year. If you want to get in first, many cinemas are holding midnight screenings on September 29, but to really super-size your Bond experience, get involved in one of these events. After all, you only live twice.

‘No Time to Die’ Opening Night Event

Head to your local Everyman cinema on the evening of the film’s release day to enjoy champagne, cocktails and canapés before the screening. Black tie optional but encouraged.

Everyman cinemas. Sep 30. £50. Book here.

Vesper Martini Cocktail Class

Perfect your shaken-not-stirred technique at a masterclass in the Genesis Cinema’s Bar Paragon that will teach you how to create 007’s drink of choice. Also, if you turn up at the Genesis wearing black tie for a screening of the film on its opening day (Sep 30) you’ll get free bubbles.

Genesis Cinema. Sep 27-29. £20. Book here.

‘No Time to Die’ Evening Event

Hackney Picturehouse and its new sister on Fulham Road are hosting a soirée where you can dress up in your finery for food and drink before the film with the bar staying open throughout the screening.

Fulham Road Picturehouse, Oct 1, £57. Hackney Picturehouse, Oct 2, £54. Book here.

‘No Time to Die’ plus breakfast

Be one of the first people in the world to see the new Bond film at at 8am day-of-release screening preceded by a hot breakfast and cake with juices, tea and coffee.

Various Picturehouse cinemas. Sep 30. Prices vary. Book here.

‘No Time to Die’ plus Q&A with Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade

These guys have written seven Bond films, including ‘No Time to Die’, over the last 20 years, so they know the universe inside out. Come along and listen to their stories of life inside the 007 machine and then watch their latest work.

Regent Street Cinema. Oct 14. £17. Book here.

Big Bond London Weekend

Join a gang of Bond fans for a walking tour of London locations from the films, Q&As with some ‘No Time to Die’ cast and crew, a quiz and a screening of the new movie at Odeon Leicester Square. All events are free but you’ll need to buy your own cinema ticket.

Various locations throughout the day. Oct 2. Free. Details here.

