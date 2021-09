The BFI London Film Festival is back with a bang from October. Multiple bangs, if you take its trigger-happy opening western, ‘The Harder They Fall’, and a few other explosive programme high points (bonjour, ‘Titane’) into account.

Like last year’s lockdown-hit fest, there’s a strong virtual and online element – have BFI Player ready – but the thrilling news is that the 158-film programme will be screening in cinemas, not just in London but across the UK.

But because 158 is a lot of movies, and no one without extra eyeballs and an oligarch’s budget has the time and disposable income to see them all, we’ve picked 12 especially hot premieres to bring your attention to. Tickets go on sale on September 20. See you there.



Find the full LFF programme and information on times and tickets here.