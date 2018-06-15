Celebrate the summer solstice with sunrise rooftop yoga

Forcing our bleary-eyed selves out of a duvet pre-dawn is usually reserved for catching holiday flights, but even the most hardened night-owls should consider making an exception for what might just be the most beautiful morning of the year.

The Queen of Hoxton is hosting a Summer Solstice Rooftop Yoga session, welcoming the longest day of the year and summer in London in serene style. Expect loads of early-morning stretching and posing with all the auditory delights of singing bowls, too.



If you can bear the 4.30am start, you know what to do. If you can’t – and we’re not here to judge — you can downward dog at a 7am class instead.



Summer Solstice Rooftop Yoga is at the Queen of Hoxton on June 21. There are two sessions: 4.30am-5.30am and 7am-8am. Tickets from £10, on sale now.

Want to shavasana under the sun every day? Discover more rooftop yoga sessions.