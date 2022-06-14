London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Photograph: PJ_Photography / Shutterstock.com

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the 2012 London Olympics at Queen Elizabeth Park

Relive all the magic of 2012 with free gigs, quizzes and sports workshops

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Ten years ago this summer, London was flooded with elite athletes from all over the planet, plus a seething multitude of sports fans, tourists and eager volunteers. It was the big one, the event that had cost billions of pounds and untold prep hours: the 2012 London Olympic Games. And despite some serious naysaying from both the world’s and our own media, London really pulled it off. The Games proceeded without major mishap, Team GB brought home 65 medals and Danny Boyle earned plaudits for an Opening Ceremony that somehow blended Dizzee Rascal, dancing NHS nurses, a farting Mr Bean and the Queen parachuting into the stadium out of a helicopter with James Bond into a harmonious whole. 

Now, Queen Elizabeth Park is launching a celebration of the Olympics that will be somewhat smaller in scale, but still offer an abundance of sports-inspired fun and games. It will be based in a free pop-up festival site in the park from Sunday July 24 to Monday August 8, with giant screens playing both highlights from the 2012 Olympics and live footage from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. There will be the chance to try Olympic sports including cycling, athletics and tennis, plus music from skiffle band Thrill Collins, karaoke party-starters Massaoke and live DJs. And there will also be loads of slightly bonkers-sounding stuff for kids, including family rave Junior Jungle, kid-friendly drag queen Crayola, quiz game Shirt or Squirt and wacky science show ‘Wonderstruck’. 

Away from the main festival hub, there will also be the chance to pore over Olympic memorabilia at a free exhibition at Lee Valley VeloPark, which offers the chance to see the Olympic and Paralympic torches, eye up some medals and take a selfie with much-maligned one-eyed, Olympic mascot Wenlock. And if you want to tell your fellow sightseers that you won bronze in the modern pentathlon back in 2012 thanks to your dab hand with an épée, literally no one can stop you.

Queen Elizabeth Park, Jul 24-Aug 8. Free. 

In pictures: the 2022 World Naked Bike Ride zoomed through London.

A new streaming site is about to transform the West End into a movieverse.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.