Celebrity favourite restaurant Le Caprice is reopening in a new £1 billion location

The iconic London restaurant closed down during the pandemic. However, earlier this year the restaurant’s old site – on Arlington Street in St James – was re-opened by The Wolseley, The Delaunay, and Brasserie Zedel restaurateur Jeremy King, and named Arlington. Somewhat confusingly, King used to run the restaurant in the 1980s and 1990s with his business partner Chris Corbin, although it was acquired by Richard Caring of The Ivy, Sexy Fish and J Sheekey in 2000.

Caring has been planning to reopen Le Caprice since 2020, and finally we’ve got some juicy info about where. The new Le Caprice will open in June 2025 and will be found at The Chancery Rosewood at the old US Embassy building in Grosvenor Square. The luxe hotel is taking over the grand Eero Saarinen-designed building from 1960 at a cost of £1 billion.

Le Caprice’s current owner Richard Caring told the Standard about his plans for the new restaurant, which will have interiors by fancy Swedish designer Martin Brudnizki and be found on the southeast corner of the brutalist building.

‘I’m sure a lot of people will want to see Le Caprice as it was, but I believe it should be moved into the 2020s,’ said Caring. ‘I want it to be chic, comfortable and classic. I think it’s fabulous to mix the old and the new both in style, customers and in food.’

The restaurant will be split over two levels, with 120 covers in the main restaurant and 88 more seats on a year-round outdoor terrace. It’ll be open for breakfast from 7.30am and close late.

The original restaurant opened in 1947 but it became a celeb hotspot when Corbin and King took over in 1981. Le Caprice served a string of high profile guests, from regular Princess Diana to the likes of Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor, and Kate Moss.

