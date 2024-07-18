Charli XCX has named her favourite London bookshop

Brat summer is well underway. What does it take to be ‘brat’, you may ask, but the beauty of brat is that it is whatever you make it. Sometimes it means being a 365 party girl, sometimes it means sitting at home considering whether or not you want to be a mother. Sometimes it even means book shopping in east London.

In an interview with Billboard, mother brat herself took us on a day in her life where she visited multiple of her favourite local spots, including her favourite bookshop in the city. And of course, it’s a very cool indie selection.

Artwords on Broadway Market is Charli’s favourite bookshop in the capital. She said that she often pops by when she’s in the city, and that although she doesn’t read ‘loads’, she does go through phases where she gets really into a certain book.

‘The book I’m reading at the moment is David Bailey’s autobiography. He is an amazing British photographer… I like reading about people who exist in the real world and their stories and how they’ve ended up where they are,’ the singer explained.

You can learn more about Artwords, or buy a book from them, on the shop’s website here, because staying educated is so Julia. You can also watch the whole interview here.

