100 best shops London: Daunt Books

The best bookshops in London

Beat a retreat from the digital world and discover the joy of the best bookshops in London

Ellie Walker-Arnott
Written by
Things To Do Editors
&
Ellie Walker-Arnott
Is there a better way to spend a Sunday than browsing London’s bookshops? We don't think so. The city is home to an impressive collection of beautiful, quirky and extensive stores celebrating printed pages. Despite (or perhaps thanks to) the rise of digital retailers, the city’s independent booksellers have seriously upped their game. Those who’ve survived have done so thanks to the sort of literary niches, characterful service or café-style shopping experiences you simply don't get on the internet. Looking for something to read? Here’s our guide to the best bookshops in London, whether you’re in central, north, east, south or west London. More of a borrower? Head to these lovely London libraries

RECOMMENDED: Literary events and activities in London.
Also: Our pick of the 100 best children’s books ever.    

28 brilliant London bookshops

Stanfords
Photograph: Stanfords

1. Stanfords

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Covent Garden

So iconic is this travel bookshop it even gets a mention in Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’. Set up by Edward Stanford in 1853, the Stanfords flagship store was situated in a grand old building on Long Acre. After more than 100 years in its former home, the bookshop relocated to its current site just around the corner at 7 Mercer Walk, where customers can find its same unparalleled selection of travel stock.

There are shelves stacked high with travel writing, guides, maps and gifts and also regular events from the great and good of exploration and travel writing.

London Review Bookshop

2. London Review Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Bloomsbury

The London Review of Books opened this thriving bookshop in 2003. The shelves are intended to reflect the ethos of the literary publication, in its words: ‘intelligent without being pompous; engaged without being partisan’. Its focus is on classic and new fiction as well as history, politics and philosophy. There’s also an excellent and busy café plus a programme of high-profile literary events.

Daunt Books, Marylebone

3. Daunt Books, Marylebone

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Marylebone

This may be London’s most beautiful bookshop. Occupying an Edwardian building on Marylebone High Street, it boasts an incredible galleried main room and stained-glass windows that feel like they’re from a lost golden age. All the books are arranged by country – regardless of content – which makes for a fun and unique browsing experience.

Foyles, Charing Cross Road

4. Foyles, Charing Cross Road

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Charing Cross Road

Foyles’ flagship store is a vast temple to the printed word. Standing proud on Charing Cross Road, it covers a whopping five floors, with a staggering 4 miles’ worth of shelves holding more than 200,000 titles. You can easily lose yourself for a few hours in here. On the top floor there’s a café and exhibition space – look out for some high-profile authors doing readings and talks.

Gosh!

5. Gosh!

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Soho

On a corner in Soho in a slick, modern building is this excellent shop dedicated to graphic novels and comics. Gosh! embraces the medium in all its guises; you’ll find stacks of colourful manga, European fiction, vintage children’s books and indie releases as well as mainstream superhero fare. Both diehard comic fans and complete newbies alike will find it hard to leave here empty-handed.

Gay's the Word
Joel Stanley

6. Gay's the Word

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Bloomsbury

This much-loved community bookshop is one of the only dedicated LGBTQ+ bookshops in the UK. It stocks a large range of fiction as well as books on all aspects of queer theory, as well as titles covering sex, relationships, parenting and children. This isn’t just a place to buy books, though; it’s an important community hub and hosts regular discussion groups and meet-ups.

Koenig Books
Serpentine Gallery

7. Koenig Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Hyde Park

An inspiring, German-owned independent bookshop specialising in art, architecture and photography tomes. Koenig’s first London branch is based in the Serpentine Gallery (pictured), and their second is the bookshop at the Whitechapel Gallery. Both branches of Koenig Books have full access to the stock of mammoth arts bookshop Buchhandlung Walther Koenig in Cologne, so you can order just about anything you can think of. 

Persephone Books

8. Persephone Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Bloomsbury

This unique shop and publisher gives a new lease of life to forgotten, out-of-print novels, with a focus on stories written by twentieth-century female writers. It released ‘Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day’ back in 2001 and the book became a hit, eventually being made into a film. Each release is beautifully realised with grey covers and vibrant linings. The shop itself, a Grade II-listed building on Lamb’s Conduit Street – is also a delight.

Hatchards
Scarlett Roitman

9. Hatchards

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Piccadilly

On Piccadilly, in a prestigious spot next to posh grocer’s Fortnum & Mason, is the UK’s oldest bookshop. First opening its doors in 1797, Hatchards covers four floors and is home to 100,000 books. Today it’s owned by Waterstones but it doesn’t feel like a chain store; three royal warrants means a visit here is still a refined experience. For a more modern shopping experience, check out its second store on St Pancras station, which opened in 2014.

Primrose Hill Books

10. Primrose Hill Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Primrose Hill

On what might be the prettiest (and poshest) high street in London, is this small family-run bookshop. Owners Jessica and Marek, who’ve been here for nearly 30 years, sell both new and secondhand books (the latter of which are also available through their website). They also host intimate literary events with names like Jeanette Winterson and Martin Amis.

Word on the Water

11. Word on the Water

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • King’s Cross

Perhaps the most unusual of all London’s bookshops, Word on the Water is housed in a 100-year-old dutch barge moored on Regent’s Canal in King’s Cross. Poetry slams and jazz nights happen on the ‘roof stage’ and inside there’s a wood-burning stove plus hundreds of new and secondhand books with a particularly large children’s section.

Owl Bookshop

12. Owl Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Kentish Town

As its playful name suggests, this bookshop on Kentish Town Road does a great line in children’s books. It also hosts a range of kids’ events, from storytime sessions at the weekends to one-offs like a midnight opening for big franchise releases. Unsurprisingly, it’s popular with families. There’s lots for adults, too: it’s strong on classic fiction, food and drink, gardening, and sport and boasts a programme of popular author events. Iconic totes too.

Libreria
Iwan Baan

13. Libreria

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Spitalfields

Founded by tech entrepreneur Rohan Silva, Libreria is designed as an antidote to our technological age. It embraces all things analogue: mobile phones are banned and there’s a printing press in the basement. The design feels very twenty-first century, though: its trademark yellow shelves, designed by Spanish architects SelgasCano, make this a fun and inspiring place to hang out.

Read more
The Broadway Bookshop

14. The Broadway Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • London Fields

Broadway Market is a prime spot for browsing and no wander around these parts is complete without popping into this cosy bookshop. It’s larger than it looks from the outside, with steps leading down into a basement filled with new fiction, local history and children’s books. It also holds intimate events here – keep an eye on its Twitter for the latest.

Newham Bookshop
Photograph: Newham Bookshop

15. Newham Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • East Ham

Originally founded to provide educational materials as part of Newham Parents’ Centre, this community-focused bookshop has grown into an important neighbourhood resource. The stock is geared to local residents – half of it is dedicated to children and there are strong politics, social science and self-help sections, plus a significant number of bilingual dictionaries reflecting the diversity of the area.

16. Bookmongers

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Brixton

This Brixton institution is everything you could want from a secondhand bookshop. Run by American-born Patrick Kelly, who opened the shop’s doors more than 20 years ago, it’s developed a devoted following. Its stock is inspiring and well-organised, if slightly overflowing, and there’s a resident dog, who adds to the charm.

Kirkdale Bookshop

17. Kirkdale Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Sydenham

Kirkdale Bookshop is a Sydenham fixture that doubles as a local cultural hub, with a tiny gallery, regular music events and a bimonthly book group. It encompasses two floors, includes new and secondhand books and also sells gifts and cards. In 2021, it celebrated its fiftieth-fifth birthday.

Review Bookshop

18. Review Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Peckham

Review is the brainchild of Roz Simpson, founder of the Peckham Literary Festival and author Evie Wyld. It’s a tiny shop that’s intelligently curated and famously dog-friendly (its website even has a dog-themed reading list). The events programme is particularly strong and the shop is also the home of the aforementioned Peckham Literary Festival, which takes place each November.

Foster Books

19. Foster Books

  • Shopping
  • Chiswick

Foster Books is a must-visit for any self-respecting bookworm. The tiny historic bookshop has been operating for 50 years in the heart of Chiswick, and specialises in hard-to-find, out-of-print, used and rare books. While you can buy from its website, a lot of stock goes uncatalogued on the shelves, so it’s best to pop in and have a browse. 

Lutyens & Rubinstein
Mia Rose.

20. Lutyens & Rubinstein

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Ladbroke Grove

It’s hard to walk past Lutyens & Rubinstein’s elegant striped awning, and not be intrigued to find out what’s past the smart exterior. Set up by the literary agency of the same name, this beautifully designed bookshop aims to provide an idiosyncratic browsing experience. The stock was assembled after canvassing hundreds of readers, meaning each book has found its way here following a personal recommendation. Alongside fiction, there are also strong poetry and art selections.

John Sandoe

21. John Sandoe

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • King’s Road

Stumbling across this beautiful bookshop in a Chelsea backstreet, you might feel like you’ve entered a Dickens novel. The shop, founded in 1957, occupies three floors of three connecting eighteenth-century shops with gorgeous window boxes outside displaying floral blooms. Inside, rows of books fill every surface with what it calls a ‘bias for the humanities’.

Nomad Books

22. Nomad Books

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Fulham

Bright and airy, with wooden floors and comfy sofas, Nomad is a lively and popular shop and café on Fulham Road. We love the sound of its ‘reading clinics’, in which an advisor will sit down with you, ask you some questions and devise six books for you to receive over the coming year. There’s also a strong children’s section, gifts, stationery and a regular book club.

Heywood Hill

23. Heywood Hill

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Mayfair

Heywood Hill is a store fit for the most regal of bookworms. It was awarded a royal warrant in 2011. Based in Mayfair in a beautiful Georgian townhouse, it’s clear that this literary icon is a classy operation. The shop’s exterior is traditional and simple, complete with a blue plaque marking the fact that novelist Nancy Mitford worked here as an assistant during World War II. The books on sale range from brand new to antiquarian, with a great children’s section. 

Bookshop on the Heath

24. Bookshop on the Heath

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Blackheath

Don’t let the violent mint-choc-chip paint throw you off. Bookshop on the Heath is just as functional as it is quirky. Take a quick trip here if you’re looking for more unusual items. It specialises in rare and secondhand books, maps and ephemera. If you’re more into film or enjoy artistic crossover, Bookshop on the Heath also stocks film and TV posters, which are guaranteed to look ace framed in your hallway.

The Notting Hill Bookshop
Massimo Parisi/Shutterstock.com

25. The Notting Hill Bookshop

  • Shopping
  • Bookshops
  • Notting Hill

If the name of this bookshop is giving you flashbacks to a certain Hugh Grant and Julia Robert film, then you’re spot on. This is the space which inspired the setting for the romcom ‘Notting Hill’. However, if you want to visit for more literary purposes, it’s good to know that, as well as an excellent selection of travel books, these days the small independent store also carries a broad range of genres, from YA to True Crime.

Books for Cooks

26. Books for Cooks

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Notting Hill

Books for Cooks runs on a simple but very successful formula. From the small open kitchen, co-owner Eric Treuillé cooks recipes from the cookbooks that are for sale in the shop. There’s no choice – until it comes to pudding, when there’s an array of must-try cakes (lemon victoria sponge, raspberry and pear cake, or chocolate and orange cake, say) – but the standard of cooking is high. So popular is the bargain lunch in the tiny café at the back of this specialist cookbook shop that regulars start lurking from 11.45am to secure a table (no bookings are taken).  

Arthur Probsthain
AbeBooks.co.uk

27. Arthur Probsthain

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Bloomsbury

This family-run bookshop has been going strong for more than 100 years, stocking titles on oriental and African culture, art, literature, religion, performing arts and theatre. Once you've browsed the titles upstairs, The Tea and Tattle – the downstairs café – is a handy stop for refreshments, whether a pot of leaf tea, cup of Monmouth coffee or the full Afternoon Tea for Two.

