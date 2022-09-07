London
Charlton Lido outdoor pool
Photograph: Getty Images

Charlton Lido is getting solar panels so it can stay open in winter

It’ll be a comfy 22C all year round

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Unless you’re an expert in the Wim Hof method, swimming outdoors isn’t for the faint-hearted, especially in England, and ESPECIALLY in winter. For those of you who can’t bear to stay away from the water all 12 months of the year, the beloved Charlton Lido in south London is getting solar panels so it can stay open all through the cold season.

Sun-powered electricity will allow the outdoor pool in the borough of Greenwich to stay at a comfortable 22C even on the chilliest of days. We can’t say how bloody freezing it will be when you emerge from the tepid water with your teeth chattering, but that’s your choice. 

The 50m Olympic-sized pool is getting its first spruce up since its £2 million refurbishment in 2013. Hardcore swimmers can already enjoy its café, sun terrace, gym and fitness studios. 

The panels come as part of the lido’s plan to be the first carbon-neutral pool in the UK and will be installed alongside new eco pumps. Charlton will be joining the likes of eastside favourite London Fields Lido, which installed solar panels last year, part of Hackney Council’s plan for the borough to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

So what are you waiting for? Come on in, the water actually is lovely!

Charlton Lido, Hornfair Park, Shooters Hill Rd, SE18 4LX.

