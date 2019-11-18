Check out The Savoy’s dragon-shaped Christmas tree made out of Lego

The Savoy has undergone a major redevelopment. Well, sort of. The iconic London hotel has teamed up with Lego to create ‘The Twelve Rebuilds of Christmas’.

Featuring a dragon-shaped Christmas tree, a tea-drinking lion and a princess’s rocket-castle, the festive installation is modelled on a child’s take on ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’. Is it just us or does no one actually know what a partridge looks like?

Photograph: The Savoy

It took 2,200 hours (that’s more than three months for the mathematically challenged) and 372,931 LEGO bricks to build.

Visiting the display will certainly brighten up your Instagram feed. But you can also brighten up someone else’s Christmas. Every day during the installation visitors can join in with the Lego Build to Give campaign. If you create your own festive decoration, take a photo of it and share it on social media with the #BuildToGive hashtag, Lego will donate a set to a child in need (up to a million of them).

What next for the master builders, though? Time’s a-ticking on that Valentine’s display...

You can see the festive Lego display at The Savoy until Jan 3 2020.

For more Christmas installations, read our cosy winter pop-ups feature.