rock posters
South Facing

Check out these ace vintage posters from Crystal Palace Bowl’s most iconic gigs

South Facing Festival will be taking over the legendary venue this August, with The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and loads more

By
Leonie Cooper
This August will see South Facing, a brand new festival series, taking over Crystal Palace Bowl, the legendary south London venue that's been all but ignored for the past 20 years. 

In the 40 years before that though, the Bowl was the finest place in town to watch an alfresco show, with everyone from Elton John to Pink Floyd playing within spitting distance of the park’s famous dinosaurs. To get you in the mood for next month’s gigs, we’ve got some amazing vintage posters from some of Crystal Palace Bowl’s most heroic shows, including Bob Marley & The Wailers’ biggest-ever UK gig and Marley’s last date in London – which is now commemorated with a blue plaque. 

Take a peek at the posters below then pick the one you’d most like to hop into a time machine for. 

Elton John, 1971

gig poster
South Facing

Pink Floyd, 1971

pink floyd poster
South Facing

The Beach Boys, 1972 

beach boys poster
South Facing

Bob Marley, 1980

bob marley poster
South Facing

The Cure, 1990

the cure poster
South Facing

South Facing Festival will run from August 5 to 31, with 11 headline shows and free midweek events. Artists playing include Dizzee Rascal & The Outlook Orchestra, Supergrass, Sleaford Mods, Corinne Bailey Rae, Masego, The Streets, Max Richter and the English National Opera.

Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2BA.

These are the best music festivals happening in London this summer. See you there?

Here are some culture events in the capital just for you.

