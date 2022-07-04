London
Oxford Street new Pride flags
Photograph: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

Check out these heartwarming pics of this weekend's Pride march

Face paint, banners, flags and all-round good times

Written by
Alice Saville
It felt like half of London poured onto the streets at the weekend, in a joyful tidal wave of optimism, love, and smeared rainbow body paint. According to mayor Sadiq Khan's, this year's Pride was the biggest ever, with over a million people in attendance, alongside representatives from 600 different LGBTQ+ community groups. Famous attendees included Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, who came out as gay last month at the age of 52, presenter Phillip Schofield, and the cast of Heartstopper. Even the PM himself Keir Starmer showed up with a cautious dab of glitter on his face. Here are some glimpses of the queerest, wildest and most colourful moments from this year's parade. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laura Chapman (@xchappiex)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Behets (@johnbehets)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria B (@meri_flash)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Tan (@joewtan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @streetbeauties520

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mind The Dogs (@mindthedogs)


Decades of love: the story of Time Out and Pride in London

There's a new, updated version of the Pride flag. But why and how has it changed?

