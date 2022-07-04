Check out these heartwarming pics of this weekend's Pride march

[title]
It felt like half of London poured onto the streets at the weekend, in a joyful tidal wave of optimism, love, and smeared rainbow body paint. According to mayor Sadiq Khan's, this year's Pride was the biggest ever, with over a million people in attendance, alongside representatives from 600 different LGBTQ+ community groups. Famous attendees included Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, who came out as gay last month at the age of 52, presenter Phillip Schofield, and the cast of Heartstopper. Even the PM himself Keir Starmer showed up with a cautious dab of glitter on his face. Here are some glimpses of the queerest, wildest and most colourful moments from this year's parade.
Decades of love: the story of Time Out and Pride in London
There's a new, updated version of the Pride flag. But why and how has it changed?