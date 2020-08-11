Check out this drive-in cinema in a fancy-pants west London mansion

The summer of car-based moviegoing rolls on with Luna Drive-In Cinema announcing that it will be setting up camp in west London’s Gunnersbury Park later this month.



After a run at Hendon’s Allianz Park and Printworks London in July, Luna is taking its roadshow around the North Circular and setting up a big screen in the shadow of ornate Georgian pile Gunnersbury House. It’s a suitably grand setting for a movie, although you will not be invited to do donuts on the lawn.



The screenings run from August 19 to September 8 with all the outdoor staples on the slate, from (relative) oldies like ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Back to the Future’ to new favourites ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘La La Land’. Our pick? ‘Drive’ on September 1. Toothpicks and leather driving gloves are not mandatory, though they ought to be for that one.



You can find the full line-up right here. Luna is also running drive-in cinemas at grand venues further afield, including Warwick Castle, Manchester’s Tatton Park and Harewood House near Leeds. All boast LED screens and a bespoke audio set-up. So no fiddling around with pesky car radios.



For west Londoners with vehicles, there’s also Sunset Cinema at Acton’s Twyford Avenue Sports Ground. That one runs until September 20.



Worth the petrol? Our verdict on the drive-in cinema experience.



Ready to head back to the actual cinema? Here are the best movies to catch now.

Share the story